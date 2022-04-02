The Latest NSE Collection From The North Face

The North Face have unveiled the latest drop of their NSE line. Seasonal reinterpretations of their 1990s ‘Search & Rescue’ line, the NSE has evolved from national park rescue crew uniforms to global explorer-wear.

A series of timeless collections that consistently give a new perspective to practical outerwear, the NSE line is one of The North Face’s most coveted lines. Featuring archival graphics in bold colourways and city-ready designs, the collection celebrates individuality an inclusion among explorers.

Key pieces amongst the men’s pieces include a Polar Fleece, Graphic Tee and Gahlam Pant and exciting accessories, all designed to complement the Safety Green Phleog DryVent Jacket. The women’s collection includes a Phlego Synth Jacket in Brilliant Coral, the Graphic Hoodie, Quilted Pant an Base Camp Circle Bag.

A celebration of The North Face’s innovative design and integral history in the mountaineering community, the latest from the NSE collection merges streetwear and wild outerwear for a new generation of explorers.

The collection will be available from the 8th February at thenorthface.com and in select The NorthFace Stores.