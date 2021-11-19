The Lanvin x Judith Leiber collection

Lanvin has released the Judith Leiber collaboration just in time for the holiday season. Debuting on the Paris runway back in October as exclusive handbags across five Lanvin looks, the capsule showcases and celebrates the creativity, artistry and comradery between two powerful female designers.

The collection marries the high octane femininity and craftsmanship of Judith Leiber’s designs with the elegance and fashion sensibility of Jeanne Lanvin’s couture house. Each piece in the Judith Leiber x Lanvin capsule has been handset with more than 10,500 crystals, artfully set in place for maximum shine.

All five pieces of the collection are now available to purchase, our top pick from the collection is the Shining Star Minaudiere, an out-of-this-world star party bag set with colourful ombre crystals inspired by Lanvin’s latest collection. The Flower Kitten MInaudiere, a nod to Armand-Albert Rateau’s cat, has been printed with leopard spots from the SS22 collection. The Mother and Daughter Heart Minaudiere, available in red and purple, integrates the historical logo of the French house.

“It was an honour and a pleasure to work with the Lanvin team,” said Jana Matheson, Chief Creative Officer at Judith Leiber Couture. “Our brands align perfectly a love for craftsmanship, whimsical style and a heritage that celebrates strong, cool women now and always.”

Available now at JudithLeiber.com and Lanvin.com