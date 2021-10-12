Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert And Family Star In The New SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian has unveiled the latest campaign for her famed SKIMS Cosy Collection just in time for Christmas.

The campaign debuts new unisex Cosy styles for the first time, alongside an array of new seasonal colourways for the entire collection. One of the most coveted lines by SKIMS - as anybody who has tried to purchase recently will understand (the waitlist is over half a million).

Made from a breathable, stretchy yarn that is both plush and irresistibly stylish, the collection elevates the comfiest of loungewear to keep you warm all winter.

The cosy campaign, shot by SKIMS favourite and fashion industry darling Donna Trope, features the Shumpert family head to toe in the new collection designed for men, women and children. Teyana Taylor, her husband Iman Shumpert and their daughters Junie and Rue debut the new colourways and unisex styles for SKIMS.

Available at skims.com/just-in