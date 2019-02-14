Take A Stroll Through The Streets of Raf Simons x Fred Perry for SS19

Who hasn’t wished to disappear into the world within Raf Simons’ head? Thanks to a collaborative capsule with Fred Perry, you can do just that.

Amble along through pastel pink streets, passing faceless individuals dressed head to toe in pieces from the collection. And be on the look out for hidden Fred Perry clues to transport you to surprise locations.

The innovative, immersive customer experience in entirely shoppable, and gives users the chance to get up close and personal with the clothing.

Simons has reimagined Fred Perry’s signature athleisure for the capsule, polo shirts are reborn with astronaut pockets, tonal V-neck inserts, a bespoke ‘RF’ logo and Raf’s own interpretation of the classic laurel wreath.

Stay tuned for another drop of the collection on the 14th March 2019.

Visit maps.fredperryxrafsimons.com

