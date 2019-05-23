Swatch Launches New BIG BOLD Campaign

Swiss watch brand Swatch offers BIG BOLD, their latest collection, just in time for summer. Boasting a new line of bold designs for even bolder personalities, the brand transports us to a utopian, Edward Scissorhands-esque suburbia for the campaign. A diverse cast of models sports the colourful timepieces against pastel houses and clear blue skies.

A departure from the minimalist and paired back designs we’re used to, the Swatch has taken cues from current streetwear trends for the 6-piece collection. Each watch boasts a 47mm face covered with curved glass, contrasting 3D prints on the dial and strap and Superluminova arrow shaped hands.

Visit swatch.com

---

