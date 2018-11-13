Swatch And BAPE Release Collaboration Collection

Swatch has announced the latest drop from the SWATCH BIG BOLD line, the innovative Swiss watchmaking experts have announced a collaboration with pioneering Japanese streetwear brand BAPE.

Joining forces for for a limited edition six piece capsule collection, the collaboration pays tribute to BAPE and Swatch's favourite places on earth: Bern, London, New York City, Paris and Tokyo. Each model features a specially designed signature BAPE camo pattern and the unmistakeable Ape Head logo on the hour hand and lower strap. Every timepiece is also numbered and limited to either 1983 or 1993, referencing each brand's respective birth year.

