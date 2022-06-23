Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking And Beabadoobee For Superdry

Superdry has unveiled their first ever female-led sustainability campaign. Featuring five strong ambassadors who will not only be the face of the brand for the coming season, but will champion and ignite conversations surrounding three core sustainability initiatives: Organic Cotton, Net Zero and Circularity.

As the brand moves towards it’s long term goal of becoming the most sustainable brand on the planet, they are focusing on igniting conversations amongst women under 25. The new brand ambassadors: Jasmine Jobson and Saffron Hocking of Top Boy, German American actor Emma Schweiger and digital creator Zoé Tondut will feature alongside Superdry’s current face of sustainability, Clash cover star Beabadoobee. This dynamic group of young women will be educating their own audiences on ways to shop responsibility without compromising on style.

Following the launch of this campaign, a subsequent chapter featuring Global Brand Ambassador Neymar Jr will focus on the topic of Organic Cotton.

Visit superdry.com