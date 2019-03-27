Sun Buddies for Carhartt WIP

Premium eyewear line Sun Buddies, from Swedish fashion house Très Bien has teamed up with pioneering work-wear brand Carhartt WIP for a six piece capsule.

For the new capsule Carhartt breathe new life into three of Sun Buddies’ signature, unisex, vintage inspired frames, with a modern update.

Among the featured pieces, the Shane silhouette is reborn in solid black and tortoiseshell, the Juliette, inspired by Bibi Andersson in Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 film Persona is given available in glossy black and a daring translucent red. The Jean style is available with a thin metal frame, finished in rose gold and yellow, and powder blue and silver.

Three silhouettes, six colourways, and the entire capsule comes compelte with the premium Sun Buddies seal of approval and a fitting of 100% UV protective Carl Zeiss lenses.

Available from March 28th at select Carhartt WIP stores, carhartt-wip.com and selected retailers worldwide ---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.