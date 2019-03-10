Stone Island Selected Works: An Archival Exhibition_Tokyo

Stone Island is celebrating its extensive archive with an exhibition in Tokyo, until October 6th. The presentation, the first of its kind in the brand’s thirty-seven year history, will showcase key pieces since the house’s conception including pieces never seen before in Japan.

Items selected for the collection have been chosen with the perspective of a modern Stone Island, including valuable pieces from the Italian brand’s first ever collection and a Prototype Research Series that demonstrates the latest in garment technology.

The exhibition is showing at the BA-TSU Art Gallery.

5-11-5 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo, 150-0001, Japan

Visit stoneisland.com

