Stone Island Presents returns to London

Stone Island Presents celebrated a return to London last week with an electro music event held at Hackney’s new EartH building. Renovated by the same brains behind the Village Underground in Shoreditch, the cultural arts space is set to become one of the hottest venues in East London.

The premium Italian sportswear brand personally curated the entire lineup, and sets by UK artists Ben UFO, Overmono (Truss and Tessela) and Pariah were broadcast live on NTS Radio.

While music took centre stage on the ground floor, with new state of the art L-ISA Immersive Hyper-real sound technology, the brand showcased original Stone Island projections until 2am in an impressive 750-seat theatre on the upper level.

These events are not to be missed, check out #StoneIslandPresents on social media for the latest news.

Instagram:

@StoneIsland

@ben___ufo

@pariah_uk

@overmono_uk

@truss303

@nts_radio

@camdentownbrewery

@havanaclub

@earthackney

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.