Stone Island Kicks Off 2020 With Covetable Warfare

Stone Island has released their Desert Camouflage Collection for spring-summer 2020. Emblazoned across a whole host of covetable, lightweight pieces, the entire line looks as though it has been dipped and splattered with red, black and grey camo print.

Unsurprisingly, the technical fabric giants have experimented with CORDURA-infused nylon/cotton mouliné, and garment dyeing of multiple layers to give the collection a light, pastel effect, and resulting in an exciting, rich palette for modern, sartorial warfare.

Visit stoneisland.com

---

