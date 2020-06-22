Steven Meisel Captures Dior’s Fall 2020 Campaign

Dior has unveiled its new fall-winter 2020 campaign. Lensed by Steven Meisel, the image campaign and accompanying short film evoke the sun-drenched escapist spirit of Florida, where the Parisian fashion house held its pre-fall menswear collection in December of last year.

Jones and Meisel set the stage with floor to ceiling blanketing of the now iconic, Shawn Stüssy rendition of the Dior logo. Scrawled in black and white with floral sketches, Stüssy’s psychedelic illustrations recall the height of ‘80s Miami surf culture.

Showcasing the finest of the pre-fall collection, we are reminded of Jones’ immeasurable talent for mixing high and low, fine logoed tailoring is paired with floral bucket hats, new renditions of the Saddle bag, trench coats and the new Dior Air trainer.

“This campaign captures the idea of Miami and the modern vision of Dior enhanced by Shawn’s graphic identity,” explains Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior Menswear, as creations are brought to life in a captivating video.

