Stella McCartney Launches The Vegan Stella Stan Smith 2.0s

Stella McCartney has teamed up with adidas once more to release the vegan Stella Stan Smith 2.0. Following the hugely successful debut silhouette launched in September of 2018, the shoe is being made available for both men and women. A continuing advocate for environmental change in fashion, Stella designed the footwear to be completely leather-free and made of vegan materials.

The 2.0 bares a clean, graphic style in all white, with laser cut stars and rainbows in place of the traditional adidas three stripes, and the option to replace clean white laces with rainbow alternatives. Paying homage to Stan Smith, his face remains printed on the tongue of the right shoe, with the left decorated with Stella’s portrait and her signature.

The Stella Stan Smith 2.0s are launching in store and online from December 2nd.

Available from £235

