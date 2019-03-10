Stella Jean Celebrates Kalash Artisans With New YOOX Capsule

Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean unveiled an eco-conscious capsule collection in collaboration with YOOX during Milan Fashion Week. The line is exclusive to YOOXYGEN, and has been made available on a ‘see now, buy now’ basis. Created to coincide with the sustainability-led shopping platform’s 10th anniversary, the clothing showcases the fruits of responsible fashion.

Over the last decade YOOXYGEN has become known as a groundbreaking platform for established and emerging designers, with long-term sustainability goals at the forefront of each endeavour; consistently equipping designers with the support network necessary for responsible creative production processes.

The capsule features hand embroidered motifs from the Kalash people, an ancient Pakistani population of artisans. In conjunction with the Chirtral and Kerighar project, the collection is a call to action for proactive awareness and empowerment of these communities, ensuring employment and self-sustenance for local artisans.

Available at yoox.com

