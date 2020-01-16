Stüssy Celebrates 40 Years With COMME des GARÇONS And Dover Street Market

Pioneering Californian Streetwear designer Shawn Stüssy is kicking off his namesake brand’s 40th birthday celebrations with a an exclusive COMME des GARÇONS collaboration at Dover Street Market.

A dual-branded, all-black, melton wool varsity jacket is the first product to honour the brand’s birthday. Decorated with a large, simple motif on the back, tonal badges on each sleeve, and delicate white embroidery to commemorate each of the cities holding Stüssy’s flagship stores, the jacket exudes effortless cool.

Available now at doverstreetmarket.com

Dover Street Market London, 18-22 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4DG, +44 207 518 0680

---

