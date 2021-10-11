Stüssy and Dr. Martens unveil must-have shoe collaboration

Dr. Martens is the latest brand to announce a collaboration with American streetwear giant Stüssy. Following an impressive 2021 lineup including collections with COMME des GARÇONS, Birkenstock, Tekla and Our Legacy, the California fashion house has unveiled a two-piece drop with the British boot brand.

The transatlantic partnership that fans of both brands have been waiting for, the collaboration focuses on a rugged reimagination of Stüssy’s signature 6-eye boot, inspired by one of Dr. Marten’s 939 silhouette and rugged commando BEN sole. The collection marries workwear aesthetic with the subcultural heritage behind both brands, producing a laid back, California-streetwear twist on the Dr. Marten shoe.

The Stüssy & Dr. Martens collection is available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations, drmartens.com and stussy.com from Friday 12th November at 10am PST.