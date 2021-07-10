Squid Game's Ho Yeon Jung announced as Louis Vuitton ambassador

On Wednesday Louis Vuitton announced Ho Yeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok, a.k.a. player 067, on Netflix’s new hit show Squid Game, as its new global Maison Ambassador. The announcement was made alongside a portrait of the actress in a clean white coat and black bag with gold embellishments - a far cry from the dishevelled green tracksuit we all know her for.

The South Korean actress and model first graced the Louis Vuitton runway for the Spring-Summer 2017 collection and has continued to model for campaigns and shows since. She went on to make it to the final of season four of Korea’s Next Top Model and won the “Asian Star Award’ at the Asian Model Awards in 2019.

“It is an honour to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modelled for,” said Ho Yeon Jung of the appointment.

“I immediately fell in love with Ho Yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and i am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” adds Nicholas Ghesquiere, the Artistic Director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton.

