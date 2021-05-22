Sneakers To Go: Our Wellgosh Wishlist

The good folks at Wellgosh have an exquisite eye for curation, the store is a mecca for fashionista's in the Midlands and with doors now open in Leicester it's time to you pay them a visit.

Womens Adidas Original x Arwa Al Banawi Forum

Landing hot on the heels of the fever pitch demand for their Bad Bunny collab. This season, Adidas Originals and Arwa Al Banawi have come together to launch a carefully considered take on the iconic Forum silhouette.

Over the past few years Arwa Al Banawi has made a name for herself as one of her generation's most impactful designers.

Drawing on Arwa's spirit animal, the "Ibex", the sneaker's unique details are partly inspired by 'Capra'. An ode to Arwa's roots and identity, with a woven red and while heel cap inspired by some of her favoruite fabrics.

Nike SB Dunk High Pro 'TV Signal' Raffle

These really pop. The Nike SB Dunk High Pro gets dressed in leather underlays & suede overlays with a 'TV Signal' lenticular print on the side panel.

Released as part of Nike SB Summer 21 Footwear Collection. As always, sizes and stock are very limited.

Safe to say Mike Teavee and Willy Wonka would be well jealous if you win.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro 'Reverse Papa Bear'

Nike SB revisit the 19th-century fairytale inspired highly coveted 'Three Bears Pack' again this season. Inverting the colourway of the much beloved 'Papa Bear' keeping collectors on their toes.

Soft leather underlays coloured up in Purple Dust team up with rich Wheat suede overlays, padded tongue and Zoom Air insole unit. As always, sizes and stock are very limited.

Expect Goldilocks to come-a-knockin at your door if you can win these.

Nike Huarache OG 'London' Hyperlocal Quickstrike

Look at them! If these are as good in hand as the photo's then your feet are in for a treat.

The Nike Huarache OG 'London' lands at Wellgosh this season. A ninja's best friend, these are a sure-fire future cult classic for U.K collectors, decked out in a mix of materials including durable mesh underlays and buttery soft tumbled leather overlays.

The sock like bootie construction is a foot hugger, Huarache's are notoriously easy to slip into on the most part.

The 'Have You Hugged Your Foot Today?' sign off features on the outsole are a nod to how comfortable these are going to be on foot. As always, sizes and stock are very limited.

Womens Converse x Keith Haring Chuck 70 Hi

You can never have enough Keith Haring art in your life, if you are in need of brightening up your outlook dig into Keith's archives.

Converse team up again on a Keith Haring special, this time reimagining the classic Chuck 70 Hi.

The rubber midsole, toecap, canvas upper and classic lace system in eye popping white fresh for summer.

The main event is the iconic Keith Haring illustrations transitioning from embroidery to printing across the rubber midsole.

