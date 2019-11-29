Slowthai Is The Face Of C.P. Company's New P.Ri.S.M Collection

Cult Italian sportswear brand C.P. Company is launching a new project with Mercury Prize nominee and Clash cover star Slowthai for the brand’s new capsule collection P.Ri.S.M. Inspired by the brand’s ‘Eyes on the City’ series and filmed during the artist’s ‘bet Ya a 5er’ tour, the film follows him throughout the UK as he reflects on his personal journey, career and success so far.

The film features the tracks ‘Gorgeous’ and ‘Inglorious’ from Slowthai’s debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’.

P.Ri.S.M celebrates C.P. Company’s expertise in garment dyeing and cements their place as champions of the process and style. Their ‘Prismatic Rip-Stop’ (fun to use, fun to say) membrane, is composed of two-tone ripstop and a polyurethane membrane to help achieve the prismatic final colour at the end of the process, or so the press release tells us.

The P.Ri.S.M collection will be available from 12th December at cpcompany.com

