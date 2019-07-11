Sergio Rossi x Swarovski

Sergio Rossi and Swarovski are sparkling into the holiday season with a stunning new campaign and glittering capsule collection.

Making the most of the one-week a year where we can express delight at the passing of Halloween while propelling ourselves into the holiday season, the footwear capsule is delightfully glitzy and features a style for every mood.

This season, Sergio Rossi chooses to abandon the classicism of their fine Italian heritage pieces, in favour of the glitz and glam that the Austrian jewellery brand has become so well known for.

A seasonal reboot (no pub intended), revamps three of Rossi’s most iconic styles, the Sergio Bootie, the sr1 sandal and the Sergio extreme sneaker, each bedazzled with Swarovski crystals in a wonderfilly playful capsule.

Available exclusively at farfetch.com until August 2020.

Visit sergiorossi.com for more information.

