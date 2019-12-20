Selfridges Welcomes A New Decade With A Glamorous New Campaign

Party season is spilling into 2020 at Selfridges, who are kicking off the New Year with a brand new campaign brimming with optimism and humour. The ‘Happy New Decade’ campaign embraces the concept of a new year, and a new you, and is dedicated to exploring the positive aspects of art and expression.

For the first three months of the year, Selfridges will be focusing on making shoppers, both physical and digital, laugh, enjoy and reset. The team behind the iconic yellow flag will be unveiling plans to make positive and meaningful changes over the next decade, for a brighter future. The campaign nods to Selfridges’ heritage and its founder, Harry Gordon Selfridge, who’s mantra stated, “there’s no hard times for good ideas”, embracing new ideas and positive change.

Customers will also find pockets of joy through positive affirmations and light therapy in the store lifts, with cheeky catch phrases and mantras across Selfridges stores and the website alongside frequent limited edition drops in the signature Pantone 109 yellow. For all those comedy lovers out there, Selfridges will be hosting a fortnightly Comedy Club at the new in house cinema.

Visit selfridges.com

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.