Selfridges Open Their Menswear Designer Street Room

If there is one thing we’ve learned in recent seasons, it’s that the line between designer and street wear continues to blur. Selfridges have clocked onto this menswear phenomenon and have answered our questions with an 18,000 square foot Designer Street Room. Designed by Jamie Fobert Architects, of Chanel and Tate Britain fame, the colossal space features everything from Balenciaga and Gucci to Stone Island and Amiri.

Currently holding a total of eighty-eight brands, 70% of which are independent, Selfridges has already scheduled additional label and project drops throughout the year. A bespoke Land Rover Defender sits in the centre of the room, currently branded with the yellow department store logo and flags, the vehicle will be subject to takeovers by individual brands during events and launches. The space also features a grooming station hosted by Acqua DI Parma, so there really is no need to shop anywhere else.

Paired back to the large windows and columns of the original 1909 Selfridges building, the team has added a wooden skating bowl where you can receive one-on-one lessons from pro skater Ross McGowan. The space is due to serve as an exclusive venue, hosting Q+As and live performances over the season.

