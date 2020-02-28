Self-Portrait Is Celebrating SS20 With Pastries

London based, contemporary fashion house Self-Portrait launched its spring-summer 2020 collection in stores this month. Debuting in September at New York Fashion Week, the collection has been a significant one of the brand, making bold choices in simplicity and subtlety for more modern, transitional pieces. Self-Portrait SS20 is more French Riviera than South of France chateau.

In the spirit of modernity and forward thinking, and coinciding with a season that saw the label swap to vegan leather and highly wearable wardrobe staples, Self-Portrait is kicking off the launch with an eco-conscious message and better yet, free pastries.

Partnering with a number of bakeries in major cities worldwide, Self-Portrait has designed a series of limited edition; specially branded bags to help you carry and conceal mountains of pastries on your morning commute. Each bag is made from recyclable plastic, stampled with key looks from the collection and filled with each bakery's signature baked goods. Judging by this weekend’s weather forecast, there couldn’t be a better time to replace your sad, weathered canvas tote for its chic, waterproof counterpart. Coinciding with the launch, a donation has been made by the brand to ‘Plastics for Change’, in support of the environmentally responsible initiative.

Head down to the below bakeries from Monday 2nd March to pick up your complementary pastries and chic lunch bag.

LONDON: @gailsbakery from 8:30AM (128 Wardour Street, Soho, London, W1F 8ZL)

NYC: @fabriquebakery from 8AM (348 W 14th St, New York, New York 10014)

LA: @latropeziennela from 9AM (211 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036)

BANGKOK: @deandeluca_thailand from 10AM (2 Floor, Central Embassy, 1031 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand)

Visit self-portrait-studio.com

#SelfPortraitSS20 #ReuseRecycleRepurpose

---

