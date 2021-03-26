Saucony Originals Take Ambitious Steps Towards Sustainability With The Jazz Court RFG

For over a century, Saucony Originals has dedicated its craft to aiding athletes and runners the world over. This month marks an important milestone for the Boston born sneaker brand, committed to good performance and ethical practice, Saucony has unveiled its most ambitious attempt at design yet, with the Jazz Court RFG.

Named for the Jazz upper on its court sole and RFG for the brand's motto: Run For Good. The shoe invites wearers to experience the transformative power of running, and the impactful design and messaging for the environment, to leave "a lighter footprint, for the good of the planet" a note from the brand tells us.

Years in the making, the Jazz Court RFG is the result of the years of dedicated work and commitment to the coexistence of nature and man, based on an old-school approach to incorporate nature into the shoes.

Boasting 0% plastic and 0% petroleum derivatives, the Jazz Court RFG boasts 100% originality with seven natural, renewable and surprising materials: cotton, jute, wool, rubber, wood, gardenia and beet. A list that begs further explanation - gardenia flowers provide the blue dye of the collar lining, beetroot juice to print hte size information in the insole, flour and water replaces paint to mark the stitching points, chalk marks and aligns the upper and midsole, and finally, a true side seam joins the upper to the midsole without the use of synthetic adhesives. Naturally, the packaging has also been designed for hte smallest impact - the paper and cardboard used are 100% recycled and traditional ink is replaced with a soy-based alternative.

The result of this highly technical, eco-friendly approach is a shoe that is durable, but that won't last forever, which is exactly what Saucony intended. Released in its first iteration in raw cotton this month, a dark grey and green version will be available from April.

VIsit saucony.com

