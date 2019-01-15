Saint Laurent Unveils Summer 2019 Campaign

Saint Laurent are giving us fancy millionaire resort vibes with legs legs legs for their Summer 2019 campaign.

But a slightly overcast, damp looking beach resort, because we’re all so over the typical sunshine and sandy beaches. This season we’re looking for palm trees against grey skies, chainmail dresses and barely there tights studded with a crystal YSL logo on the ankle.

Looking as if they’ve been cast in a 2019 remake of Evil Under The Sun (Jane Birkin and Peter Ustinov for starters… look it up), Freja Beha Erichsen and Mica Arganaraz are the stars of this reboot, shot by Juergen Teller with cropped hair, dressed all in black with high cut legs and plenty of cleavage. Looking all set for plenty of Agatha Christie style drama.

