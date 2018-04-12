Saint Laurent Self 02 Goes To Paris With Vanessa Beecroft

Last month Anthony Vaccarello announced a new Saint Laurent art project entitled Self. Kicking off the project with an exhibition by Daido Moriyama, the series of collaborations with different artists aims to capture different aspects of the Saint Laurent personality.

The second instalment of the project, Self 02, a photo series shot by Italian contemporary performance artist Vanessa Beecroft will be presented in Miami at the Design District until 15th December during Art Basel. The photo wall, curated by Vaccarello will be presented at the Museum Garage and Paradise Plaza.

Shot against the backdrop of the Saint Laurent SS19 show in Paris, with the iridescent palm trees and water runway a group o models are dressed head to toe in this season’s Saint Laurent in front of the Eiffel Tower.

