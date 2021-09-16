Saint Laurent Rive Droite launches ‘FANZINE’

Saint Laurent Rive Droite - the cultural hub of the French fashion brand showcases the work of creatives and artists through new forms of artistic expression and entertainment. Today, Saint Laurent announced the launch of FANZINE, a magazine platform for up-and-coming creatives.

FANZINE launches English artist and photographer Indigo Lewin as the first guest editor. Born and raised in London, Lewin has curated the issue with an exclusive selection of images from her own archive that give an intimate peek into the life and friends around her.

Through her close friends and family, the artist has been able to explore close interpersonal relationships in a way that feels very natural and authentic. Each image sits alongside Lewin’s own personal writing and notes. The magazine feels honest, intimate and tender in its vulnerability.

An exhibition of Indigo Lewin’s work is on display for a limited time in the Saint Laurent Rive Droite Paris and Los Angeles stores from today.

