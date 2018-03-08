Saint Laurent: Palermo Summer Nights

Seeking sartorial inspiration for the heatwave that's forecast for London this weekend? Look no further than the Palermo Summer Nights campaign, that Saint Laurent have just released.

The candid photo series features Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's favourites faces - including Kaia Gerber and best buds Mica Arganaraz & Paul Hameline, letting lose in a house party style set up, whilst simultaneously showing off the brands latest collection.

Bumming a smoke and swigging booze from plastic cups has never ever looked so chic.

www.ysl.com