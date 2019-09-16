Saint Laurent Open Rive Droite Café

The Saint Laurent Rive Droite conceptual stores and collaborative drops have become a real fashion moment; we’ve waited eagerly for the launches of bags, sportswear and speakers from the Parisian maison. This week, creative director and purveyor of all things dark and chic, Anthony Vaccarello opened an in-store café in Paris.

The black, marbled coffee shop offers up a variety of tasty treats alongside weekly QR coes on branded cups – black of course – so you can broadcast dedicated soundtracks compiled by the house.

Running alongside (and in close proximity to) the cafe is an exhibition of incredible African art from Galerie Lucas Ratton, and curated by Anthony Vaccarello. The star attraction being a Senufo hornbill bird sculpture from the Ivory Coast, legend has it that the mythical bird was the primordian ancestor, and the long beaked statue was the first piece of African art purchased by Monsier Yves Saint Laurent, from Charles Ratton, Lucas Ratton’s great uncle.

Pick up pastries at rue du 29 Juillet.

Visit ysl.com

---

