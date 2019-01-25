Saint Laurent Holds Dinner In Honour Of Catherine Deneuve

A highlight of the Couture schedule, Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello held a special dinner in Paris this past week, in honour of iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve.

Attended by the likes of Bianca Jagger, Anja Rubik, Kaia Gerber, Ines de la Fressange and Mica Argañaraz, the intimate soiree took place at the brand’s Rue de L’Université store, in celebration of Deneuve’s upcoming Yves Saint Laurent archive sale at Christie's.

The Belle de Jour star was just 22 years old when she first met the house’s founder, at the suggestion of her then husband, British fashion photographer David Bailey. Deneuve first asked to be dressed for a meeting with the Queen of England, and through many more successful commissions a lifetime of friendship was born. Reflecting this, the tagline for the auction, “40 ans de mode et d'amitié” directly translates as ‘‘40 years of fashion and friendship.’’

Stand out looks from the archive include a dazzling mini dress beaded head to toe, that was worn for a meeting with Alfred Hitchcock in 1969, and a floor length lurex gown created for the opening of the Yves Saint Laurent exhibition at the MET in 1983.

The highly anticipated auction is available online until January 30th.

Visit ysl.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.