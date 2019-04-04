Saint Laurent Denim #YSL23

Saint Laurent lives for the drama; just take a look at Travis Scott’s motorcycle-YSL-infused ‘Can’t Say’ music video for starters. For their SS19 denim campaign, the ostentatious Parisian house are taking on a piece of true sartorial essentialism and giving the ever shape-shifting fabric the rock ‘n’ roll treatment.

Skinny jeans, mini skirts, jackets and vests; denim gives you endless possibilities, and thanks to Anthony Vaccarello, endless combinations too. Saint Laurent's latest star studded campaign, shot by Gray Sorrenti sees the likes of Kaia Gerber, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, Dakota Lindvall, and Dylan Christensen, to name a few, embroiled in a denim fuelled tussle, to the tune of Maggots Brain by Funkadelic, the luxury house has paired denim pieces with straw hats, leopard shirts, leather stripes and sequins.

Visit ysl.com

#YSL #SaintLaurent #YvesSaintLaurent

@anthonyvaccarello

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.