Saint Laurent Announces New Art Collaboration With Photographer Daidō Moriyama

Saint Laurent has just announced a new art project entitled SELF. Each collaborative artist has been selected by Anthony Vaccarello, and will explore their own interpretation of the Saint Laurent personality through their chosen medium.

First up, is Diadō Moriyama, a Japanese photographer who rose to prominence for his work depicting the breakdown of traditional Japanese culture and life in a post-war era.

A series of black and white photographs, synonymous with Vaccarello’s house style, feature models dressed head to toe in Saint Laurent, and will be presented in Paris at Palais Royal from 9th – 11th November as part of the Paris Photo.

The exhibition, curated by Anthony Vaccarello will be presented in a light-installation, and accessible to the public in the Galerie d’Orléans courtyard, in front of the Palais Royal garden.

