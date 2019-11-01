Ryan Reynolds Is The New Face of Giorgio Armani Code

Giorgio Armani have unveiled Ryan Reynolds as the face of their new Armani Code Fragrances.

Kicking off the series is the Armani Code Absolu, the newst fragrance from the house. A film, directed by Emmy Award winning Reed Morano of "The Handmaid's Tale" fame, will be released worldwide in Februry 2019.

In a recent interview with WWD.com, Reynolds described working with Morano as "a dream come true", and his releationship with scents as such: "scent is important to me. Scents can bring you back instantly to a childhood memory, a relationship, a moment in your life.