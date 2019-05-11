Russell Westbrook Makes A Triumphant Return To Acne Studios

Houston Rockets point guard, eight time NBA All Star and off-court style icon Russell Westbrook is adding clothing designer to an already more than impressive roster.

Having previously fronted the spring-summer ’19 campaign for the Swedish fashion house in a stunning campaign shot by legendary photographer Juergen Teller, Westbrook is making a champion’s return to the house of Acne with a menswear capsule collection.

“Acne Studios is already an unbelievable brand that speaks for itself so I’m just happy and blessed to have a collection with them and to be able to show my creative side,’ says Westbrook.

“I have always been interested in the connection between sportswear and ready-to-wear, the dynamic between them especially. We chose Russell for a collaboration as he is an athlete we admire for many reasons,” says Jonny Johansson, Creative Director of Acne Studios

The collection, made up of outerwear and sporty pieces integrated with light wash denim in classic styles and shapes is available in select Acne Studios stores and online.

Visit acnestudios.com

---

