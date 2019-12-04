Ruby Rose Stands Out in G-Star’s SS19 Campaign

Best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, Australian actress, model and activist Ruby Rose is the latest addition to a long line of celebrity brand ambassadors for denim and sustainability champions G-Star Raw.

Starring in their latest campaign, Rose walks the streets of New York in a double denim courtesy of G-Star Raw and with a black and white filter.

The latest campaign from the denim brand invites everyone to join and celebrate the art of not fitting in. “I’ve always been a fan of G-Star”, says Rose of the partnership, “their attitude really aligns with my passion and respect for our planet.” She goes on, “in this specific campaign, I love how G-Star motivates us to embrace who we are and feel confident in doing so. Denim has a magical way of attributing to that confidence.”

Visit g-star.com

----

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.