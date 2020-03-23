R.M. Williams Celebrates The Undeniable Character Of Phoebe Tonkin

Moving to Los Angeles at just 22 years old to pursue a career in acting, Phoebe Tonkin, a trained dancer and aspiring actress, has seen tremendous success on the fashion scene in the years since. Approaching two years as a Chanel brand ambassador, the trained dancer / Mako mermaid is taking on the title of R.M. Williams woman of Undeniable Character.

The first female brand ambassador in R.M. Williams’ 88 year history, the 30 year old Sydney native joins fellow Australian superstar Hugh Jackman in the historical brand’s Undeniable Characters campaign.

In a campaign that spotlights and celebrates the female craftswomen who have been working with the brand since it’s conception all those years ago, Tonkin is keen to champion the history of the women behind R.M. Willaims.

“R.M. Williams is a brand I’ve grown up with and embodies all that I love about being Australian” says Tonkin, “from the commitment to preserving and championing our land to the culture of friendship we are lucky to have. While I’ve been coined as the first female ambassador, the truth is that there are hundreds of hardworking females and Undeniable Characters who have fed into the rich history of the brand. Undeniable Characters was something that was immediately appealing. My craft values storytelling above all else, so I was hugely flattered to be part of that.”

R.M.Williams’ Chief Marketing Officer Mat Hayward adds, “Undeniable Character goes to the heart of the R.M.Williams brand – the grit, the hard work and the tenacity that went in to creating the best boots in the world. Whilst we started as a unisex brand focused on classics with function and style, women’s has grown into a key category. 50% of our traffic is female, soit Is important we have a female lead who resonates directly with this customer. For us, Phoebe is the perfect embodiment of Undeniable Character and what it means as a brand, and we’re thrilled to welcome her into the R.M.Williams family.”

Visit rmwilliams-store.co.uk

