Rihanna's Fenty To Close Its Doors

In May of 2019 Rihanna made history as the first woman to create an original brand for LVMH. Sadly, less than two years later the luxury ready-to-wear fashion house is closing its doors.

LVMH released a statement to WWD clarifying the closure, "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.” Keen eyed Rihanna Navy sailors will have noticed that @Fenty stopped posting on Instagram as the new year came in, and a halt in the six-to-eight week mini collection drops back in November. The second Fenty x Amina Muaddi collaboration marks the last Instagram post from the global star’s ready-to-wear brand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forged a tough climate for the fashion industry and despite the huge successes of other Fenty branches, the ready-to-wear line has not survived. A remarkable move by the luxury conglomerate, who also owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi to name a few, LVMH rarely makes such a short lived misstep. As a brand itself, the end of Fenty is as noteworthy as its conception, the first LVMH created brand by a black woman, and posting a question of the sustainability of celebrity-owned luxury brands.

The luxury conglomerate will continue to support Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and the Savage X Fenty lingerie line. WWD reports that the Fenty e-commerce site will go dark in the next few weeks.

The final post shared by Fenty on Instagram.

