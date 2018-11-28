Rick and Morty x Diadora Exclusive Capsule at Foot Locker

In celebration of Foot Locker’s ‘Week of Greatness’, the retailer has launched an exclusive capsule with Diadora.

Based on the hit sci-fi show Rick and Morty, the capsule draws inspiration from the two lead characters. The N9002 shoe is stamped with Rick’s face on the yellow leather heel panel, the same yellow as Morty’s signature t-shirt. The show’s logo is printed on the tongue of each shoe in the collection with even more references to the dimension hopping pair on the insoles of every pair.

Visit select Foot Locker locations to pick up pieces from the Rick and Morty x Diadora collection.

