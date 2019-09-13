Richard Quinn Is Deliberately Kitsch For Moncler

Earlier this year Lewisham-born designer Richard Quinn joined the ranks of Pierpaolo Piccioli, Craig Green and Simone Rocha for Moncler Genius, this week marks the release of his collaborative capsule collection, Moncler 0 Richard Quinn. The project, which is running in its third year, invites A-list fashion designers to reinterpret the Moncler house codes with their own vision, we have seen a gothic, nineties Palm Angels collection, hyper-girlish vibes from Simone Rocha and an airy capsule from Craig Green. Richard Quinn’s reinterpretation relies heavily on fifties and sixties couture shapes, translated into trapeze coats with a heavy excess of fabrics. Known for his psychedelic, maximalist aesthetic, Quinn’s bright, clashing floral and animal prints dominate the collection. Looking to the Italian house’s sportier codes and heritage puffer-pieces, Quinn was inspired by vintage, sixties skiwear and produced heavy duty motorcycle helmets and padded boots and gloves.

Available now at moncler.com

