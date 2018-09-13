Ricardo Tisci reveals his first product drop for Burberry

Ricardo Tisci has unveiled the first limited edition product drop since his appointment as Chief Creative Officer at Burberry.

If you have Instagram, you won't have been able to escape the viral photos of everyone from Matt Smith to Rihanna snapped wearing variations of the exciting new Burberry logo. Tisci himself, posted a photo this afternoon wearing the newest branded t-shirt, kicking off the 24 hour availabiltiy window.

The next drop will take place in just a few days, only thirty minutes after his debut show begins at London Fashion Week on 17th September, a selection of pieces will be available via Instagram, WeChat and in the brand’s flagship store on Regent Street.

Coming in hot at Burberry, Tisci is taking the see now buy now model to a whole new level. He is revolutionizing the way the brand uses social media to target the Gen Z audience. Making full use of the buzz around his highly anticipated first show for the house, Burberry have been trending with good reason over the last week. Alongisde these exciting, exclusive product drops, the house have announced that they will stop using real fur and will no longer be burning unsold stock, in a huge step forward for the brand’s sustainability.

Head on over to Burberry.com for more information and to grab your t-shirt while you still can.

