Replay Hyperflex+ Denim Line with Emily Ratajkowski & Neymar Jr.

Replay has tapped supermodel/actress Emily Ratajkowski and Brazillian pro footballer Neymar Jr. as brand ambassadors for their new Replay Hyperflex+ innovation denim collection.

A newly released campaign video sees the dynamic duo flying and high kicking their way through a post-apocalyptic world of ‘stiff jeans zombies’ armed only with a baseball bat and the three dimensional Hyperflex+ Replays.

Shot beneath the State De France football stadium in Paris, the short film mixes live action with animation with graphic novel fight scenes.

The HYPERFLEX + jeans will be available on retail and wholesale channels, as well as online (replayjeans.com) from October 2018.

The in-store launch will be supported by a major communication campaign worldwide on outdoor, print, digital and social media.

Keep your eyes on Clash and Replay's online store for more updates...

