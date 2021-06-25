renforshort is Captivating For The Launch Of Balmain's New Sneaker Hub

Olivier Rousteing has unveiled an online hub focused on sneakers and featuring bold, innovative designs like the B-Bold. A futuristic campaign featuring Canadian singer-songwriter renforshort in the B-Bolds showcases the sultry, smoky voiced artist in a series of digital art creations from the Berlin studio Sucuk und Bratwurst alongside a specially curated update on the Balmain Signature Playlist on Apple Music

Dedicated to all things sneakers, the mini-site is a go-to hub for sneakerheads to access all the latest news and updates in footwear from Rousteing and the Balmain team. Stay tuned for future releases including a host of inventive shoots, videos, playlsits and captivating key partnerships.

Future planned drops on Balmain's Sneaker Hub will include a host of inventive shoots, videos, playlists and inspirations from key partners.

