RE/DONE's Season 1 2022 Welcomes Reinvention & California Surf Culture

Founded in Downtown Los Angeles in 2014 by industry veterans Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, RE/DONE has always been centred on the premise of recycling and reinventing vintage pieces. The resulting one-of-a-kind vintage pieces have developed an expanding fanbase for the brand, becoming a model-off-duty favourite with sustainability always at the core. Since carving their way in the fashion industry by upcycling pieces from heritage American brands like Hanes, Bass, and most famously: Levi’s; RE/DONE has become an original brand in its own right, made available from luxury retailers worldwide.

For Spring 2022, RE/DONE is launching ‘Season 1 2022’, an exciting and fresh collection that celebrates new beginnings and a rebirth of self-expression, all while championing its roots with classic Levi’s pieces throughout. Season 1 focuses on ready-to-wear, featuring an array of borrowed-from-the-boys shrunken Baby Tees, updated cotton trousers, crisp button ups and sweater vests. Introducing new footwear silhouettes including creepers, moccasin slides and canvas sneakers, the whole collection calls back to the Californian skate scene.

A true celebration of RE/DONE as a brand and a philosophy, Season 1 is a homage to hand-me-downs. Graphic tees, Baja pullovers, bucket hats and woven belts are reminiscent of ‘90s surf culture with fun collection sub-stories such as ‘Trip Tees: Talk Drugs’, ‘Surf, Sex, and Sun: An Homage to 90s Beach Culture’ and ‘A Family Affair: Playing With Stripes’, the collection is a playful and comprehensive guide to reinvention.

As with all RE/DONE pieces, sustainability remains at the forefront of Season 1 as the brand continues to utilise innovative production methods and recycled fabrics. The brand boasts a 33% increase in their Low Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) score for this season and repurposes deadstock fabric into striped tees and shirts, while sweaters and knits are made from 24% recycled wool alongside low-impact denim.

RE/DONE’s Season 1 2022 collection is available now at all RE/DONE retail stores, select stockists and at shopredone.com and shopredone.eu