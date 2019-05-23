Ralph Lauren Support The LGBTQ+ Community With New Pride Collection

Pride season is fast approaching, and this year’s a big one, marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969. Ralph Lauren is honouring the occasion, and supporting the LGBTQ+ community with a celebratory capsule collection and bespoke rainbow Polo Pony.

The collection features five gender-neutral basics embossed with the rainbow pony, with all proceeds from the sale of each t-shirt, and 50% from the rest of the collection going to the Stonewall Community Foundation, aiding an international network of LGBTQ+ communities.

The New York fashion house tapped fashion photographer Cass Bird to shoot the campaign that celebrates various influential members of the LGBTQ+ community. Ralph Lauren spotlights the stories of Olympic medallist and activist Gus Kenworthy , ballet dancer Harper Watters, trans writer, comedian, and actress Patti Harrison, photographer and model Jacob Bixenman, trans actress Josie Totah and Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) members Evrisha, Tyriq, and Cory. Cass Bird also takes centre stage in front of the lens alongside her wife Ali and children Mae and Leo.

Learn more about Ralph Lauren's new campaign and ongoing commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community here.

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.