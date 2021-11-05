Ralph Lauren Partners With Major League Baseball

We all remember the historic moment Ralph Lauren threw out the first pitch for the Yankees in celebration of his brand's 50th anniversary back in 2018. A lifetime fan of America's favourite pastime, the momentous occasion was. personal for the Bronx born-and-raised fashion designer who grew up idolising legendary players like Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio. Following the opening pitch, Ralph Lauren created an exclusive, limited-edition capsule collection with the Yankees team, including the now iconic satin blue collaborative jacket, the collection was an instant hit and sell out.

For 2021, Polo Ralph Lauren has released the first of three extended, multi-team capsule collections in partnership with the MLB. Dedicated to the history and art of the game, the initial drop champions the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, with plans to expand to more teams including the Boston Red Sox.

Known for his sporty collaborations, the name Ralph Lauren has become synonymous with Wimbledon and tennis, as the official outfitters of the US Olympics and Paralympics teams and is sure to be an incredible hit with baseball too. The succinct, sporty capsule consists of Polo shirts, satin jackets inspired by the one Mr. Lauren wore for the 2018 Yankees Stadium pitch, fleece sweatshirts, hoodies and hats. The collaborative pieces integrate classic Ralph Lauren colours such as red and navy with green and white for the Yankees, green and blue for the Cubs, and green and white for the Dodgers and Cardinals, along with special team-themed Polo Bear shirts and crewneck sweatshirts.

Check out highlights from the digital first global campaign inspired by vintage baseball cards and our top picks from the collection below. Alongside the launch, the Ralph's Airstream will go on a cross-country tour, making stops in select locations from New York City to Chicago's Gallagher Way, and will offer ballpark themed food and beverage options.

The collections are available now at RalphLauren.com, MLBShop.com and on The Polo App.

