Ralph Lauren Launch The Earth Polo

It finally feels like summer, and hopefully this is it, (we’ve been tricked before), and after an ill prepared trip into Dalston yesterday wearing cashmere and leather, we’re looking to change up our wardrobes for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully Ralph Lauren has come to the rescue wit the latest edition of their classic polo shirt. Coincidentally on the same day that Khal Drogo shaved his seven-year beard to raise awareness for plastic recycling, the 52-year-old brand has released an eco-friendly polo made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

The Earth Polo range has been created in partnership with First Mile, an American sustainability and socially conscious organisation that works with low-income communities to collect the bottles and transform them into high quality yarn. The range boasts a total of four colourways; Stuart Green, White, Navy and Baby Blue, each dyed and made with the latest in waterless technology.

To kick off the launch, Ralph Lauren has pledged to remove at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025. “Plastic waste is a major issue threatening the environment—we want to be part of the solution and utilize an innovative approach to create something valuable,” said David Lauren, Chief Innovation Officer.

Available at RalphLauren.com and at global retail stores.

