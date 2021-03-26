Ralph Lauren and Janelle Monáe Deliver Nostalgic Elegance For Spring 2021

As we slowly return some sense of normality to the fashion world, what better way to usher in a new era of luxurious dressing and live music than with a Ralph Lauren show with Janelle Monáe? On Thursday night Ralph Lauren showed his first show since before the pandemic began. His last show, back in September of 2019 took place in a completely different world than we know now. Countering the time-lapse, Mr. Lauren delivered nostalgic elegance, effectively picking up where he left off, with sartorial consistency and glamour.

Once again, Janelle Monáe took centre stage. In 2019 she danced on tables and smashed glasses in an excited, almost interactive performance. For spring-summer 2021, Janelle gave a more reserved show, filmed in black-and-white on the floor of the Ralph Lauren Beverly Hills flagship, Ms. Monáe was wrapped in a double-breasted Ralph Lauren suit, crooning her own hits alongside Frank Sinatra's "All or Nothing at All".

Before her performance, a black-and-white film showcasing the Ralph Lauren spring collection played. The feeling was very much that of the French Riviera, stirring feelings of Jane Birkin in Guy Hamilton's Evil Under The Sun with men in softly layered, polished tailoring and women modelling simple, elegant pieces - one-shouldered, fitted gowns, open collars and modern silhouettes.

The entire collection and Monáe's performance were very evocative of classic Ralph Lauren. Graphic navies, creams and browns were complemented by gentle earth tones and powder blues, with floral accents and Art Deco prints on timeless shapes.

"My designs have always been about creating a world that is beyond fashion," said Ralph Lauren of the collection, "a world of romance and timeless sophistication. For Spring 2021, my collection for both men and women intertwine those feelings and express a personal style that is modern and enduring."

After Monáe's performance, guests were invited to partake in an immersive, consumer-first digital experience. With a virtual tour of the store and the opportunity to shop virtually and in real-time, Ralph Lauren is one of the few designers to adhere to the see-now-buy-now schedule, and it's working for him.

Check out our favourite looks below, and catch Janelle Monáe's performance ralphlauren.com

