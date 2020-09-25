Raiding The Klekt Vaults For The Latest Nike Drop

We are back once again with the our favourite Nike picks this week from the KLEKT vaults.

The latest drops - the Limeade and Denham AM1's dominating this month, proof you really cannot have too much of a good thing.

Sneaker heads

Not for the faint hearted, these are treasure trove future artefacts to be coveted.

Fair play if you can afford to grab a pair as a daily wear and burn through the rubber quick we salute you!

Nike Air Max 1 'Limeade' (2020)

ased on the original Nike Air Max 1 Powerwall “Lemonade,” which was limited to just 144 pairs worldwide the “Pine Green” is a simple colour flip on its muse.

Boasting “Pine Green” leather, mesh and satin, this upcoming Air Max 1 is certainly not one to miss.

Lemonade accents can be seen on the laces and upper eyelets, whilst updated graphics on the midsection bring this AM1 altogether.

A crisp white midsole is finished off with a black sole, finishing off this well-balanced Air Max 1.

Now available on KLEKT! £172 - £263

Nike x DENHAM Air Max 1 'Blue Void' (2020)

Constructed in premium suede and leather, the DENHAM x Air Max 1 is a must cop.

The simple shades of blue come together to form a subtle yet luxurious sneaker.

On the upper, a well-balanced combination of traditional Japanese Boro stitching contrasts against a denim toe.

A set of white laces works with a set of matching laces, whilst a cream tongue tab is paired with a cream heel.

Printed onto the white leather insole are the words “DENHAM The Jean Maker”, completing a perfect pair of collaborative Air Max sneakers.

Now available on KLEKT! £355 - £1509

Nike SB Dunk High 'Doraemon' (2020)

Nike SB hasn’t held back on the premium nature of this Dunk High. Plush tumbled leather is at the base of the sneaker, with luxe suede overlays adorning the rest.

Taking the colour scheme of the main character in the Doraemon, a simple red, white and blue give this shoe its eye-catching look.

Splashes of yellow can be seen on the tongue, giving this Dunk a nice touch. Keeping things simple is a white midsole and blue sole unit.

Now available on KLEKT! £354 - £981

Nike SB x Instant Skateboards Dunk Low Black Blue (2020)

Boasting a vibrant upper, the Instant Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low is already looking like of the year’s best Dunks. A playful combination of bright blue leather works with a cream mudguard to create a nice balance.

The black Swoosh on the midsection matches the heel, whilst a 3M reflective toe adds a colour pop under a flash.

Keeping things simple is a white midsole with a black sole, but it is the subtle details that give this SB Dunk an edge.

Now available on KLEKT! £643 - £2426

Nike Dunk High SP 'Pro Green' (2020)

Originally released back in 2008, the 2020 version of the Nike Dunk High SP “Pro Green” is slightly different from its predecessor.

A much darker shade of green has been used on the overlays for a start, whilst the traditional white leather has remained the same.

Now available on KLEKT! £226 - £372

Lastly, for the smart and safety conscious connoisseur - don't forget Crep Protect sneaker wipes and full range of products are an essential grab.

