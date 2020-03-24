Raf Simons Taps Gavin Watson Counterculture For Fred Perry Capsule

Raf Simons returns to the house of Fred Perry for another punk inspired capsule collection. Championing punk subculture of the 1970s and 1980s, a known favourite of the Belgian designer, the collection enhances classic Simons silhouettes with digitally printed images from British photographer Gavin Watson.

Amassing more than 10,000 photographs throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Watson documented a generation of youth counterculture. Not the first time Raf Simons’ has made use of Watson’s expansive archive; he has previously incorporated prints in his own eponymous label.

Fred Perry x Raf Simons once again sees the reimagining of key pieces from British brand. Infusing the couturier’s own style and details onto sweatshirts with dropped shoulders, surprising print and logo applications in a collection that examines the DIY nature of punk dressing.

Each piece is finished with a silver Lauren Wreath on an attached cotton tab, embroidered with ‘Raf Simons’ below.

The collaborative project explores the notion of perspective and the reinterpretation of differing viewpoints with an immersive online experience at the Fred Perry website. Click here to explore.

The collection is available now online.

