Raf Simons Spring/Summer ’19 Campaign

Unveiled just before his Autumn/Winter ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week, Raf Simons released his Spring/Summer ’19 campaign. Created alongside close-knit longterm collaborators; stylist Olivier Rizzo, and photographer Willy Vanderperre. Both intimate and bold, the series blows up the finer details of the largely suiting focused collection, to concentrate on it’s finer new wave / punk inspired details.

Highlights include pop tab earrings and laser cut tops inspired by plastic six-pack rings, t-shirts printed with photos of London punks, and silver can accessories that dangle from the hem of a vest. Rebellious flourishes reworked through a luxury prism, that perfectly encapsulate Simon’s earlier description of the collection as ‘do it yourself meets the opposite’.

Words by Nini Barbakadze

